🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Citizens wishing to find out more information regarding the North Washington Street bridge replacement project can attend the city’s public meeting and plans display later this week.

The meeting and plans display will take place on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Hollenback Fire Station, 1020 North Washington St.

The purpose of the project is to replace the two-lane bridge crossing over the Luzerne & Susquehanna Railroad and provide renewed access to residents, businesses and emergency services.

The steel girder bridge has been closed to vehicle and foot traffic since 2013, when it was deemed structurally unsafe. For the past decade, motorists and residents alike have been inconvenienced by a detour put in place and an influx of traffic on surrounding streets due to the bridge being out of commission.

Roadway work will include tie-ins with the existing roadway at both approaches. Additionally, curbs, drainage and utility improvements, driveway/alley tie-ins and sidewalk replacement will be incorporated into the project.

In August, Wilkes-Barre City Council authorized city officials to enter into an agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Alfred Benesch and Company to conduct the supplemental design services for the project.

The updated bridge comes with a $2.5 million estimated price tag, with PennDOT covering about 80% of the cost and the city covering the other 20%.

The public will be encouraged to respond to a questionnaire and provide comments during the meeting.