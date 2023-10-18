Mountain Top native speaks about being in Israel during terror attack

A screenshot from a recent zoom call Skyler (far left, bottom) had with her family to share her experiences.

Skyler Dixon, 24, holds up an Israeli flag during one of her college trips to Israel.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 7, Skyler Dixon was asleep in her apartment in Tel Aviv, Israel when she was awoken suddenly by her friend as air raid sirens blared throughout the city.

Because the Mountain Top native’s apartment did not have a bomb shelter, she and her friend made their way into the stairwell and away from the windows. Eventually, they traveled to a friend’s house that had a proper bomb shelter. At first, Dixon wasn’t worried. Air raid sirens, used to warn citizens of enemy bombers, are common in Tel Aviv. But when they finally looked at their phones and turned on the news, they realized the world around them had erupted into chaos.

“The entire country was just confused and it felt like no one was coming to help anyone,” Dixon, 24, remembered.

The sirens weren’t just blaring across the city, they were blaring across the county. Israel was under attack from Hamas, an armed Islamist militant movement, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and several other countries. On that day, Hamas had launched rockets into southern and central Israel from Gaza and breached the Gaza border. Hamas carried out attacks in multiple towns throughout Southern Israel, killing 1,400 people.

Declaring war on Hamas, The Israeli government responded by launching an aerial bombardment campaign in the Gaza Strip that has lasted for 11 days and has killed at least 2,778 people. Because of the siege, Palestinian civilians have been cut off from food, water, electricity and other essential supplies. On Oct. 13, the Israeli army ordered more than half the population to leave northern Gaza within 24 hours, in advance of an imminent military ground operation.

The events of the last week seem to have signaled a tipping pointing in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has raged for decades, claiming the lives of thousands.

“Every day I feel like I open up my phone to worse and worse news about how people are murdered and how everyone knows someone who is dead,” Dixon said.

Hamas’ deadly attack at the Supernova Sukkot Music Festival on Oct. 7, where several citizens are said to have been abducted, claimed the life of a friend of Dixon’s boyfriend.

Dixon has found it difficult to even be on social media, where everyone is constantly sharing updates. The air raid sirens are a particular source of discomfort for her. “Once it goes off, you have so much stress and anxiety in your body and then it just stays in you after you leave the shelter because you’re like, ‘When’s the next one going to be?’” Dixon explained.

Still, Dixon is trying to stay positive.

“I’m just trying to check in on my friends every day and see how they’re doing and if they need someone to talk to, I’m there,” she said.

For the past week, Dixon has continued to give constant updates on the situation in Israel, which her mother, Pam Dixon, has shared with the rest of her family and friends on Facebook.

“Being in touch with her like this is making it real,” said Pam, who resides in Mountain Top. “Your brain doesn’t want to accept that this could possibly be real.”

While Dixon was initially torn between staying in Israel to help and coming back to America, she announced to her parents and extended family on zoom call over the weekend that she is in the process of making plans to leave temporarily. It will no doubt be difficult to leave Israel, a country Skyler now considers to be home.

Dixon first moved there in 2020, after graduating from Penn State University. Though she was originally supposed to attend pharmacy school that fall in New York, the COVID-19 pandemic forced classes to go virtual. Because of that, Dixon decided to defer her acceptance and travel to Israel instead, where she had long wanted to take an extended trip.

Three years later, Dixon now has dual American and Israeli citizenship.

Her devotion to Israel began after numerous trips to the country during college, including with Birthright Israel, which offers free trips to Israel for young Jewish adults. Mallory Dixon, Skyler’s twin sister, explained that it was during these trips that Dixon really connected to her faith.

“She saw how important Israel is and it’s right to exist,” Mallory said. “She wanted to be a part of that.”

Pam echoed her daughter’s sentiments. “She felt something. A calling, if you want to call it that.”

As Dixon waits to return to America, she hopes that the strength of the Israeli people will outshine the horrors they have experienced. In the aftermath of Hamas’s Israeli citizens have come together to support one another. It’s a great thing to see, Dixon said, especially since Israel has been divided recently, with many citizens taking to the streets to protest the increasingly-right wing government.

“Among all of the bad news that’s going on and everything that we’re hearing about the disgusting crimes that are going on, we’re all still trying to have hope,” said Dixon.

Thousands continue to line up to give blood, food and money. Local restaurants are working to feed soldiers.

“As devastated as they are,” Pam said, “they have a theme of hope and that we’re going to get through this together.”