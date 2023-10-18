🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A teacher’s hug to a 5-year-old girl resulted in Wilkes-Barre police charging a woman with beating the child with a phone charging cord.

Tatiana A. Brown, 32, of North Empire Court, Sherman Hills, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault. She was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 5-year-old girl at a Wilkes-Barre Area elementary school gave her teacher a hug and as the teacher returned the hug, the girl replied, “ouch.”

The teacher asked the girl what was wrong and the child replied Brown “beat me.”

The child was taken to the school nurse where bruises were found on the girl’s legs.

Luzerne County Children and Youth Services took protective custody of the girl who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center.

During the interview, according to the complaint, the girl claimed Brown hits her with “phone cord wires.”