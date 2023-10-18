🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was arrested on allegations he kicked a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer during a traffic stop for speeding early Wednesday morning.

Andy Rodriguez Martinez, 25, of Midland Court, became irate and struggled with two township police officers at East Northampton and Lehigh streets just before 12:30 a.m., according to court records.

Martinez was eventually detained in handcuffs and kicked a township officer in the knee, court records say.

Martinez was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, speeding, careless driving and crossing into oncoming traffic. Martinez was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A township police officer stopped a passenger van driven by Martinez for traveling an estimated 50-60 mph in a 25 mph zone on East Northampton Street. The van was occupied by several passengers.

Martinez suddenly stopped in the middle of East Northampton Street and initiated a struggle with two officers.

After Martinez was handcuffed and lying on the ground, he swung his leg kicking an officer in the knee, the complaint says.

During the struggle, the officer’s body camera became detached from his uniform.

Passengers in the van were permitted to retrieve their belongings from the van before it was towed.