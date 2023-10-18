🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A proactive drug trafficking investigation by police in Kingston and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of a woman from Shickshinny who was allegedly found with packaged marijuana bags and a firearm Tuesday.

Brianna Dixon, 26, of Cragle Hill Road, operating a Honda sedan, was stopped after she was observed loitering in a parking lot of an Edwardsville apartment complex at about 7:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police had set up surveillance of the apartment complex to deter criminal and drug activity.

Dixon is known to law enforcement from past encounters and is known to have a suspended driver’s license, court records say.

After Dixon exited the apartment complex, police stopped her on Zerby Avenue in Kingston.

Dixon was on her phone she refused to put down while ignoring officers’ commands to produce the vehicle’s registration and insurance information, court records say.

After Dixon exited the vehicle, court records say, she attempted to walk way while she continued to ignore officer’s commands to remain outside the vehicle.

A pat-down search revealed Dixon was in possession of a handgun, according to court records.

Dixon consented to a search of the vehicle that resulted in packaged bags of marijuana. A backpack Dixon was carrying contained more packaged marijuana bags and less than $500, court records say.

Dixon was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and having excessive window tint on her vehicle. Dixon was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.