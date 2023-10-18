🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 12-year-old boy playing basketball with five of his friends testified Wednesday his neighbor, Stephen Urban, chased them with a baseball bat on Aug. 25.

The boy, who lives on North Sprague Avenue in Kingston, said they ran behind a house being followed by Urban, 49, a Luzerne County council member, holding the baseball bat above his head.

But, Urban’s attorney, Daniel Hunter, said his client did not utter any threats nor did he strike anyone with the bat, suggesting the boy and his friends have repeatedly harassed a mentally challenged individual living within Urban’s residence on North Sprague Avenue.

The evidence presented during Urban’s preliminary hearing by Pennsylvania Senior Deputy Attorney General Thomas Ost-Prisco was deemed enough by District Judge Joseph Halesey to send two counts of simple assault and a single count of soliciting to tamper or fabricate evidence to county court.

Kingston police Det. Stephen Gibson testified Urban asked a neighbor to delete surveillance footage of the incident.

Urban was charged by Gibson after an investigation into the alleged baseball bat event where the boy said he was playing basketball with five friends.

The boy said a woman emerged from Urban’s house and yelled at them about trash. He then said Urban exited the house holding a baseball bat and walked off the porch toward them.

“He ran after us,” the boy said. “We ran to the back of my mom’s house.”

When questioned by Hunter, the boy said there have been previous disputes with Urban. Hunter suggested the boy’s friends had uttered a slur about the mentally disabled individual in the past.

Gibson said video footage contradicted what Urban claimed during an interview.

Footage showed Urban walked off his porch with a baseball bat he held over his head while chasing after the six children as Urban told Gibson he never left his porch and never raised the bat.

Gibson did say, when questioned by Hunter, Urban was never read his Miranda rights as Urban was free to leave the interview at any time.

Urban, who is seeking reelection, refused to comment after the hearing.