NANTICOKE — A report of approximately $20,000 missing from the Nanticoke Football 12th Man booster club is being investigated, confirmed Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Nanticoke Police Chief Michael Roke on Wednesday.

Roke said a report of missing funds was filed with the police department last week and a city police detective along with a county detective from the district attorney’s office are investigating.

Roke said the financial accounts of the 12th Man booster club will be audited to determine how funds were spent and the amount missing, if any.

The 12th Man booster club is a volunteer organization that raises funds to support the junior and varsity football team at Greater Nanticoke Area, and pays for awards, jackets and a banquet.

According to the booster club’s Facebook page, they club held an emergency meeting on Monday and announced they are revamping the club.