Public ceremony set for 10 a.m. Saturday

WYOMING — America250PA, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Freemasons, will plant a certified “Liberty Tree” on the grounds of the Wyoming Monument on Saturday as part of their multi-year Liberty Tree Project in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The ceremony, coordinated by the Wyoming Monument Association and the Wyoming Commemorative Association, is open to the public and will kick off at 10 a.m. Brother Mark Walter, of Waverly Lodge No. 301, will be there with members of his reenactment company in period Revolutionary War dress and will fire a volley with their black powder muskets.

Among dignitaries expected to be in attendance: Cassandra Coleman, America250PA Executive Director; Robert Brink, Right Worshipful Senior Grand Warden, Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania; U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; Drew Popish, Office of Gov. Josh Shapiro; Rep. Aaron Kaufer; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski; Luzerne County Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle; Exeter Borough Mayor Denise Adams; and Wilkes-Barre City Councilman Tony Brooks.

Liberty Trees have long been a symbol of American freedom. The original Liberty Tree in Boston tree served as a beacon of hope for colonists during the American Revolutionary War, when the Sons of Liberty would meet under the tree to discuss their opposition to British rule.

Though the original Boston tree was destroyed by British troops, patriots throughout the 13 colonies soon designated new Liberty Trees. The last known liberty tree was on the campus of St. John’s University in Maryland, until it was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Parts of that tree were rescued and revived, thanks to landscaper Mark Mehnart, and its descendants are currently being planted across the nation. The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and America250PA are planning to plant Liberty Trees in all 67 Pennsylvania Counties by 2026, ahead of the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

Visit Luzerne County is a sponsor of the Luzerne County Liberty Tree, and Executive Director Allan K. Stout said his office is “grateful for the opportunity.”

”We are also grateful to America250PA and the Pennsylvania Freemasons for approving our suggested location at the Wyoming Monument. And we are grateful to the Wyoming Monument Association and the Wyoming Commemorative Association for working with us on this project. There is not a more fitting or appropriate place in Luzerne County to plant the Liberty Tree than on the hallowed grounds of the Wyoming Monument,” said Stout.

The planting of a Liberty Tree on the lawn of the Wyoming Monument was first announced at the 145th annual Commemorative Service of the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming on July 4.

The monument is located at the corner of Wyoming and Susquehanna avenues in the Borough of Wyoming.