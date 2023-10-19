🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE— State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski announced the allotment of $19 million in state funding to rehabilitate a wastewater system in Wilkes-Barre.

Pashinski said the $19 million low-interest loan will allow the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to rehabilitate 5,300 feet of an existing sanitary gravity interceptor, ranging in size from 48 to 72 inches in diameter with the installation of a new structural spiral-wound, polyvinyl chloride steel reinforced lining system.

“This interceptor was constructed in the late 1960s and is considered critical infrastructure It is a steel-reinforced concrete pipe which is deteriorating,” Pashinski said.

“A multi-sensor inspector, including the use of sonar, laser and digital camera technologies was completed in 2017 and repeated in April 2023. Comparison of these inspections shows evidence of additional deterioration since 2017, and the need for the interceptor’s timely rehabilitation and repair,” he added.

With the loan provided by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, commonly known as Pennvest, the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority plans to begin work on the project on Jan. 15, 2024 with an anticipated completion date in May 2024.

Additionally, a total of 13 manholes located along the interceptor will be rehabilitated with the installation of a multi-layer polymeric structural liner.

“This project will provide many benefits to our community and I thank Senator Marty Flynn for working with me to acquire this funding,” Pashinski said. “This project will not only benefit the health of our communities by maintaining continued functionality of a critical conveyance structure, it will also improve the infrastructure health of this system for decades to come thanks to this extensive rehabilitation.”

The interest rate for the first five years of the 20-year loan is 1% and will rise to 1.74% after that.

Pennvest funds sewer, stormwater and drinking water improvement projects throughout the commonwealth via low-cost loans and grants. In addition to safeguarding the health of Pennsylvania residents, these projects improve the environment and provide opportunities for economic growth and employment.