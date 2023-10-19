🔊 Listen to this

The Lands at Hillside Farms lost its former education center to a February 2022 blaze, seen here. The building could not be saved, despite extensive efforts by firefighters.

JACKSON TWP.— Last year first responders turned out to help The Lands at Hillside Farms when flames broke out in their former education center.

This weekend the farm hopes to return the favor.

Hillside will host a “Thank You BBQ” event on Saturday for regional first responders, law enforcement and emergency medical personnel and their families in a show of gratitude. The free event, which will take place from 2-6 p.m. at Hillside’s new education center, will feature plenty of food, ice cream, tractor wagon rides and dairy barn tours.

The fire which tore through the former education center in February 2022 was ruled an accident. It took crews over an hour to bring the flames under control, but not before the roof collapsed, making the building a total loss.

“The whole building was consumed,” said Hillside’s Executive Director Chet Mozloom. “It was our home base for the Lands at Hillside Farms education programs and then it was just gone.”

The center was one of the newest buildings on the property and hosted the farm’s annual camp, education events and woodworking workshops. Oftentimes, it hosted live animals for these educational programs.

No animals were inside the center the night of the fire, and no people were injured in the blaze. But losing the building temporarily hindered one the non-profit’s mission of promoting the farm’s rich history, which dates back to the 1800s.

Now, the farm hosts a brand new education center that completed construction in early summer. Saturday’s event will serve to honor all those who made that happen, Mozloom said.

“We just want to sincerely say, ‘thank you — we didn’t forget what you did for us’,” Mozloom said.

Mozloom hopes the event will showcase not only the farm’s appreciation for first responders, but the community’s appreciation as well.

“I just hope that the first responders realize that we genuinely appreciate them and how valuable they are to our community — and, more importantly, I hope our community also realizes how valuable they are,” he said.