WILKES-BARRE — The shows will resume!

Joell Yarmel, Executive Director of the F.M. Kirby Center, on Thursday said crews have successfully restored and tested power at the Kirby Center after last Tuesday’s flooding of the building’s downstairs floor.

Thursday morning, Yarmel said the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department did an onsite evaluation of the F.M. Kirby Center Fire Alarm System.

“We fully support the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts to reopen with the assurances there is a fully operational fire alarm system,” stated Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief/EMC.

Yarmel said the Kirby Center will resume its in-house box office operations on Friday, Oct. 20, and host its first event — “Bazaar of the Bizarre” on Sunday, October 22, with its first full, on-stage concert featuring indie-pop sensation Lake Street Dive on Tuesday, Oct. 24. All upcoming performances are scheduled to go on as planned.

The downstairs level of the building will remain closed as building crews begin to rebuild the lower level.

“We are extremely grateful to all of the organizations and individuals who worked diligently, quickly, and safely to get us back in business,” Yarmel said. “We also want to thank all of our patrons and ticket buyers for their patience and understanding as we worked to swiftly reschedule shows and reopen the building. We can’t wait to see you and share the magic of live performances once again. Let the show go on!”

Last week, officials at the Kirby Center said six feet of water rushed through the historic building’s lower level earlier, forcing the cancellation of several events.

The flooding damage included areas spanning from the front offices, gallery space, and VIP bar to the downstairs restrooms, the Mohegan Pennsylvania Lounge, building storage, and the newly redesigned dressing rooms.

