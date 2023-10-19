🔊 Listen to this

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Thursday said he is still supporting Rep. Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House, but if Republicans in the House can’t elect someone to the post soon, he, Meuser, would toss his hat in the ring.

“I’m supporting Jim Jordan, or if a strong alternative can get to 217 (votes) within the next couple of days,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “However, if Jordan drops out and we do a resolution to allow (Rep. Patrick) McHenry as Speaker Pro Tem to assume authority to conduct House business for a set time period or until another Speaker is elected, I will likely be a candidate for Speaker.”

In an interview with media on the U.S. Capitol Steps Thursday that was captured by C-Span, Meuser said House Republicans are showing they are dysfunctional.

“We need to get back in there,” Meuser said. “Most of the Leadership voted for Jim Jordan. Some good friends of mine are not on board at this point. They are voting for others. We have to wake up and stop this nonsense. There is real serious work to be done.”

Previous remarks

Last week Meuser offered his criteria for supporting a speaker:

(1) Passing a fiscally responsible, pro-growth budget.

(2) Stopping the excessive, wasteful spending, and rooting out waste, abuse, and fraud from federal spending.

(3) Continuing to advocate for H.R. 1 — responsible American Energy Independence and dominance is crucial to our national security and economic strength.

(4) Securing the border and implementing immigration reform policy. As a start, we should impeach Secretary Mayorkas who is deliberately not enforcing our nation’s illegal immigration laws.

(5) Prosecute and weed out corruption, including the blatant and obvious Biden scandals.

(6) We must through policy, execution, and factual, honest messaging earn the trust of the American voters so we can expand our majority in the House, gain the majority in the Senate, and win the all-important Presidential election.”

On supporting Jordan

On Tuesday, Meuser endorsed Jordan for the speaker’s post.

“Although most of us disapproved of the unprecedented, and frankly unwarranted, removal of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House, we must now elect a new speaker,” Meuser said. “The leading candidates are Chairman Jim Jordan and Leader Steve Scalise. Both Steve and Jim are outstanding Members of the House and great people. Both are patriots and men of honor. Both are very capable of performing at a high level as Speaker and each would set a conservative agenda which is in the interests of all Americans.”

Scalise later withdrew his name from consideration.

Meuser said the only way to achieve the goals of strengthening American national security and economic growth is by winning in 2024.

“Our next speaker and majority leader will play a key role in setting this policy course and in uniting us,” Meuser said.

