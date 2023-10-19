🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A New Jersey man who admitted to killing Jose “Pepe” Herran and dismembering the body in 2015 when he testified on behalf of a co-defendant during trial in May officially pled guilty to his role in the murder.

David Alzugaray, 54, pled guilty to third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide for killing Herran, 63, at a Foster Township house trailer owned by Roberto Torner, 50, in the fall of 2015.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas accepted the plea agreement reached with Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola and Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin and immediately sentenced Alzugaray to 17 to 45 years in state prison.

Alzugaray’s guilty plea negates a trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 30.

Torner was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide after a week-long trial in May. Torner was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August.

Alzugaray testified during Torner’s trial taking full blame for killing Herran, dismembering the body, disposing some of the human remains in the Lehigh River and burning human remains in a burn pit.

During his testimony, Alzugaray claimed Torner had nothing to do with Herran’s murder.

Alzugaray claimed he killed Herran in self-defense fearing Herran was part of an “assassins” gang.

State police at Hazleton found machetes and knives hidden in the attic of Torner’s Freeland residence called, The Cottage, and three firearms hidden in a hallow railing post inside The Church, another Freeland property Torner owned.

Attorneys William J. Watt III and Sidney D. May represented Alzugaray.