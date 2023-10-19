🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office was not able to determine the cause and manner of death for Shain D’Onofrio, whose partially decomposed body was found in a shed after Plains Township firefighters extinguished a blaze on Feb. 24, 2018.

But, Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen, a pediatrician at Lehigh Valley Hospital and an expert in child abuse, testified the 24-year-old man with cerebral palsy and confined to a wheelchair died from “severe nutrition and egregious neglect” at the hands of another person.

That other person, state police at Wilkes-Barre and Plains Township police allege, was Shain’s mother, Linasheri D’Onofrio, 55.

After more than three hours of testimony at D’Onofrio’s preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon, District Judge Ferris Webby determined First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross established a case against Shain’s mother, sending charges of neglect of a dependent person and reckless burning to county court.

Esernio-Jenssen testified Shain was born with physical and mental disabilities and required continued physical therapy and medical appointments.

In reviewing Shain’s medical history, Eserino-Jenssen found Shain failed to appear for multiple medical appointments and was severely malnourished, estimating he weighed 83 pounds when he should have weighed 121 pounds.

Shain, Eserino-Jenssen said, was dependent on a caretaker due to his physical inabilities.

Firefighters discovered Shain’s remains after extinguishing a fire in a shed at the Mountain Ridge Mobile Home Park off Jumper Road.

Retired State Police investigator Edward Urban said he found D’Onofrio “manipulative and evasive” when she was interviewed several times.

Urban said D’Onofrio claimed to be an informant for the CIA, FBI and local police departments saying her son was in a witness protection program.

D’Onofrio also blamed her former live-in boyfriend and a relative for killing her son, Urban said.

Brian Stevens, while he lived with D’Onofrio and her son he knew as David at her mobile trailer for a year, testified Shain required daily assistance that D’Onofrio failed to provide.

Stevens further said D’Onofrio once considered taking Shain into the woods to burn his body.

Urban said a prescription bottle found inside D’Onofrio’s trailer was seizure medication for Shain that was last filled May 14, 2014. A canvass of pharmacies did not return any information D’Onofrio had prescriptions filled for Shain, Urban said.

Ross said there is convincing evidence D’Onofrio neglected to provide proper care for Shain while the fire was set to dispose of the body since D’Donofrio was being evicted from her house trailer.

Attorneys Max C. Lubin and Nicole Lermitte represent D’Onofrio.