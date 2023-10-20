Event set for Sunday; committee also seeking Korean War vets for parade

Members of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee are seen in a recent photo. First row: Mike Collins, Nancy Karpovich, Alice Keiner, Rob Sax, Molly Rosencrans. Second Row: Charles Coleman, Michelle Bednar, Bill Herbert, Ed Groth, and Tom Williams.

KINGSTON — One beloved local tradition will be getting support from another this Sunday.

A charity bingo event is set for 1 p.m. at Black Diamond American Legion Post 395 to raise funds for the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee, which organizes the annual tribute to those who have served our country.

“We have had a parade every year since 1945, and it costs money,” parade committee president Susan Allen said, noting that expenses include insurance, a parade day morning brunch for veterans, cash prizes and trophies for schoolchildren who enter the group’s patriotic essay contest, providing flags to hand out to spectators, and many other necessary items.

And this year, parade organizers also will be looking to hear from a specific group that is dwindling in numbers: Korean War veterans, as this is the 70th anniversary of the end of hostilities in that conflict. Any local Korea vets who are available are invited to participate in the parade in a place of honor.

First foray into bingo

The committee has tried different fundraising projects over the years, “but this is our first foray into bingo,” Allen said.

Doors open at noon and the first game will be called at 1 p.m. at the Legion post, 386 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. There will be 20 games with cash prizes, as well as raffle tickets and a bake sale. The event is open to those 21 and older, and guests will be able to purchase beverages from the Legion bar. WNEP-TV’s Chelsea Strub will serve as celebrity bingo caller.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door on the day of the event. They are available by messaging the “Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Committee” Facebook page; by pick-up at the Black Diamond American Legion Post; or by calling committee member Michelle Bednar at 570-592-4030.

The parade itself is set to kick off at 2 p.m. Nov. 5 from Kingston Corners, heading east to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

For Allen, a retired U.S. Navy fighter pilot who has lived around the country, the amount of community support shown for the parades is always a heart-warming sight.

“This is one of the most patriotic places I have ever lived,” the Dallas resident said.

Korean War vets in focus

Each year’s parade also has a theme. This year’s is “Honoring Korean War Veterans: Commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.”

Allen acknowledges that surviving Korean War veterans have sadly become “few and far between,” but that parade organizers hope if any are in the area and able to participate, they will be given the honor of marching at the front of the parade with the dignitaries or riding in a car.

Korean War veterans or their families can reach out to committee member Army Col. Charles Luce at 570-574-0137.

World War II veterans, another vanishing band of heroes, are scheduled to be represented at the parade by U.S. Army veteran Willis Ide, a Sweet Valley resident whose distinguished service included the Battle of the Bulge. He has been chosen to be honored as this year’s outstanding veteran.

For Allen and the committee, the honor is being able to recognize all who put their lives on hold and on the line for America.

“This really is for the veterans, most of whom volunteered to serve our country, and they served it well,” she said.