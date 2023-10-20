🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown responds to residents’ concerns regarding the North Washington Street Bridge project during a public meeting and plans display at Hollenback Fire Station on Thursday evening. According to Brown, the City is ‘putting an emphasis’ on the project’s completion.

WILKES-BARRE — Progress on the North Washington Street Bridge project is on the horizon, according to a plans display and public meeting held on Thursday night.

“We’re taking this seriously, and we are trying to put as much work into this project as we can,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown.

The steel girder bridge has been closed to vehicle and foot traffic since 2013, when it was deemed structurally unsafe. For the past decade, motorists and neighborhood residents have been inconvenienced by a detour put in place and an influx of traffic on surrounding streets due to the bridge being out of commission.

Now, the city is moving forward with its plans to replace the two-lane bridge to provide renewed access to residents, businesses and emergency services.

“It’s time to start really digging in and getting this done,” Brown said. “Ten years is too long, five years is too long — I realize that, so we’re putting an emphasis on it.”

The updated bridge comes with a $4 million estimated price tag, with 80% of the bill allocated from federal funds and 15% being picked up by the state, leaving the city to pay for the remaining 5%, or $200,000.

Representatives from Alfred Benesch and Company, who were hired to conduct the supplemental design services for the project, were joined by representatives from the City of Wilkes-Barre and its police and fire/EMS departments, PennDOT and a representatibe from U.S. Sen. John Fetterman inside the Hollenback Fire Station to answer any questions the public might have about the project and its effect on their neighborhoods.

Emergency response times increase

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney added emphasis to the importance of the project by highlighting increased emergency response times due to the closure.

“During the past three years, there have been very significant delays responding from the Hollenback Station to fire and EMS calls — and at least one of the dozens of EMS calls may have contributed to death and several fires grew in size due to the delayed response,” Delaney said.

According to Delaney, from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022, 640 emergency calls were issued to the North End of the city that were delayed due to the bridge closure.

Because of the closure, fire engines and ambulances responding to the North End are forced to take one of two detours. Under perfect conditions, these detours tack on an additional 90 seconds or just over two minutes, depending on the route.

“Although you may feel like two minutes is not much of a delay, I can tell you that the delayed response time is a life safety issue,” Delaney said.

The bridge, which was built in 1929, sits over the Luzerne and Susquehanna Railroad, formerly the Lehigh Valley Railroad — so it is historic, which has complicated the process. According to Alfred Benesch and Company consultant Dominic Yannuzzi, the required clearances have made the design process even longer.

The new bridge will take the form of an adjacent box beam bridge and is expected to see final completion around 2027. The railroad will remain open during and after construction of the new bridge.