WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.4% in September, setting a new record low dating back to January 1976.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2023.

The U.S. unemployment rate was unchanged from August at 3.8%.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2022 level of 4.3%, while the national rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 2,000 over the month.

Resident employment rose by 2,000 from August and unemployment fell by 4,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 8,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,171,600 in September. This was the ninth consecutive month that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from August in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,100), which rose to a record high. Three other super-sectors also reached all-time highs in September.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 148,700, with gains in all 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+54,900) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. September data are preliminary and subject to revision.

