LARKSVILLE — An 18-year-old Kingston man was captured after allegedly initiating a pursuit while driving a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash and a foot chase through several West Side municipalities early Thursday morning.

A canine unit with Newport Township police assisted in the search that led to the arrest of Joshua Thomas Michael Smith, known as Flacko, attempting to hide on a rear porch of a residence in the 300 block of North Sprague Avenue, Kingston, according to court records.

Smith initiated a vehicle pursuit when a Plymouth police officer spotted him in the driver’s seat of a Ford Fusion at a gasoline pump island at Sheetz on state Route 11 at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday, court records say.

The Ford was reported stolen to Plymouth police.

When the Plymouth police officer pulled in front of the Ford, Smith reversed and sped away at a high rate of speed turning onto Church Street in Larksville, court records say.

Other police departments engaged in the pursuit as Smith allegedly reached speeds in excess of 80 mph while turning onto Main Street, Edwardsville, and traveling the wrong direction on several one-way streets.

Court records say Smith drove through yards on Vine Street, Edwardsville, and down an embankment on Meyers Street, Edwardsville, where he crashed into a boulder.

Smith and a passenger, 17, abandoned the wrecked Ford on foot, court records say.

The 17-year-old was found hiding under a parked van in the area.

A police canine from Newport Township arrived to assist in the search that led to Smith’s residence on Pringle Street, Kingston.

Police were advised by occupants of the residence Smith was not inside.

While officers remained outside Smith’s residence, Smith was observed running through a neighbor’s yard.

The Newport Township police canine assisted in the foot chase finding Smith hiding on a rear porch of a house on North Sprague Avenue, Kingston, court records say.

During the foot chase, an officer suffered an ankle injury.

Smith was arraigned on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving without a license, and numerous traffic violations. He was released after posting $25,000 bail after his arraignment Thursday.