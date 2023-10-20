🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — Police in Forty Fort say they petitioned a 15-year-old boy to Luzerne County Juvenile Court on allegations he was caught rummaging through vehicles earlier this month.

Officer Tyler Norton was patrolling the area of Murray and Oak streets due to reports of vehicles being ransacked during the night.

Norton spotted a person wearing a face mask, all dark clothing and surgical gloves at about 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 4.

When Norton and a Swoyersville police officer approached, the person ran away but was apprehended after a foot chase and struggle, police reported.

Police in Kingston, Edwardsville, Luzerne and Larksville assisted.

Police said Friday they are continuing the investigation to determine if any other accomplices were involved.

The 15-year-old boy was petitioned to juvenile court on charges of escape, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night, possessing instruments of crime, defiant trespass and a curfew violation.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Forty Fort police at 570-287-8586.