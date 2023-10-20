🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The father of a 16-day-old daughter who authorities said died from drinking breast milk containing fentanyl pleaded no contest to a child endangerment charge in Luzerne County Court Friday.

Gary Edward Travinski Jr., 41, of Highlark Drive, Larksville, entered the no contest plea during a motion’s hearing before District Judge David W. Lupas.

State police at Wilkes-Barre and county detectives charged Gary Travinski and his wife, Jennifer Travinski, in November 2022, after medical tests alleged their daughter, Arya, died from consuming breast milk containing fentanyl.

Arya died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

Gary Travinski’s no contest plea came after Lupas allowed First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski to present Jennifer Travinski’s prior bad acts during what would had been a combined trial for the couple.

In their requests, Ross and Levandoski say Jennifer Travinski’s medical records shows she was treated for drug use and withdrawal, including when she was pregnant with Arya.

While pregnant, Jennifer Travinski had been admitted to a medical center in Delaware in August 2021, due to drug withdrawal, according to court records.

When Jennifer Travinski, 46, gave birth at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, she provided her medical history to include her last drug usage was in her teenage years.

During the investigation, Gary and Jennifer Travinski denied using any illegal narcotics when interviewed by investigators. After a search of their residence, Gary Travinski consented to have blood drawn for testing and admitted he was using fentanyl, court records say.

Gary Travinski remains jailed for lack of $100,000 bail and Jennifer Travinski remains jailed without bail.

Jennifer Travinski is scheduled for trial in December on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Attorney Demetrius Fannick represents Jennifer Travinski.

Attorney Mark Hinrichs represents Gary Travinski.

Lupas said he will sentence Gary Travinski on Dec. 15.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction.