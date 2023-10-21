🔊 Listen to this

Mark Williams speaks about his family’s ties to Wilkes-Barre and the Navy before unveiling his donated model USS Wilkes-Barre to the City of Wilkes-Barre on Friday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE — A bit of city history returned to Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

In front of a gathering of city officials, media and family members in Wilkes-Barre City Hall, Mark Williams unveiled his donated model of USS Wilkes-Barre to the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Williams, 60, donated the model in memory of his parents Robert and Sandra Williams, who were born, raised and married in Wilkes-Barre.

“It’s a memory for them and for the (City of) Wilkes-Barre that they loved and grew up in,” Williams said.

The ship’s history

Constructed by the New York Shipbuilding Corporation in Camden, N.J., the USS Wilkes-Barre was a Cleveland-class light cruiser of the U.S. Navy that served during the last year of WWII.

The ship was launched in December 1943 and received four battle stars for its service in the Pacific Ocean in the fight against the Japanese, including several weeks of exercises at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

As Times Leader reporter Ed Lewis reported in a previous history of the ship, a day after Japan surrendered on Sept. 3, 1945, the USS Wilkes-Barre anchored in Tokyo Bay.

A year later in 1946, the USS Wilkes-Barre sailed home. In 1947, the ship sailed to Europe, but was decommissioned a few months later in Philadelphia.

However, the ship’s service and history did not end there.

In 1972, 25 years after its decommission, the hulk was used for underwater explosives testing off the shores of Key West, Fla. Following the tests, the sunken ship lay in two pieces, which function as an artificial reef today.

The model of the USS Wilkes-Barre joins an existing collection of artifacts from the ship located in the city, including its anchor and bell, which are preserved on the Luzerne County Courthouse lawn, and two flags from the ship — a 48-star U.S. flag and a signal flag used in maritime communications — housed at The Luzerne County Historical Society.

Honoring local veterans

Despite serving in memoriam of his parents, Williams hopes the model will honor individuals from Luzerne County who have served the nation in any capacity.

“I know there’s a rich tradition in the Luzerne County with military service, so let this be a tribute for all the people who served throughout the years in all parts of the service,” Williams said.

“There are strong military traditions here and this is a way to honor that too. There are a lot of people from the city that served in all the wars, so let’s not forget that,” he added.

The model ship was constructed by SD Model Makers, of Carlsbad, California. It measures approximately 50 inches in length and weighs 20 pounds.

The ship, which took over 5 months to be custom built, cost Williams several thousands of dollars. To him, the money was well spent to honor his parents in a unique way.

“My father passed away in 2006 and my mother passed away last year, and when my brother and I were settling her estate, I knew I wanted to do something other than a headstone in a cemetery, so I thought this would be a fitting tribute,” Williams said.

Although his family does not have direct ties with the USS Wilkes-Barre, Williams says his father loved model building and would have been excited about the model ship.

“My father had models of navy ships all over our house when I was growing up, so I know he would think this is the coolest thing in the world if he was here,” Williams said.

And the City of Wilkes-Barre is honored to house this piece of the USS Wilkes-Barre’s history, said Mayor George C. Brown.

“This is a new addition to a 125-year old building,” said Brown.

“We’re very proud of this model and we’re proud of the USS Wilkes-Barre, but I’m especially proud of this family for giving back to our city,” he added.