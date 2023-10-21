🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Shots fired on Coal Street on Friday night left one person dead, according to Wilkes-Barre police.

According to a Facebook post by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to 250 Coat St. for a report of shots fired. Officers were informed by dispatchers that there was a gunshot victim on scene.

Upon their arrival, officers located a victim who was unresponsive. The victim was transported to an area medical center where they were pronounced dead.

The scene was secured and processed by the PA State Police Forensic Unit, Troop P Wilkes-Barre, and the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division initiated a preliminary investigation.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Detective Division and the Luzerne County District Attorneys Office.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division c/o Lt. Matt Stash at 570-208-0911.