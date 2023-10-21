🔊 Listen to this

A Liberty Tree, a tulip poplar tree, was planted at the site of the Wyoming Monument on Saturday. The tree was a seedling from an orginal Liberty Tree.

A Liberty Tree, a tulip poplar tree, was planted at the site of the Wyoming Monument on Saturday. In the background is the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment color guard and members of the Freemasons.

Robert Brink, Right Worshipful Grand Warden of the the Pennsylvania Freemasons, delivers some remarks as a Liberty Tree is planted at the Wyoming Monument on Saturday

WYOMING — America250PA, in partnership with the Pennsylvania Freemasons, planted a certified “Liberty Tree” at the Wyoming Monument on Saturday as part of a multi-year Liberty Tree Project in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Local dignitaries spoke of the significance of planting the tulip poplar sapling as a means of memorializing history and looking to the future with hope.

During the American Revolution, the “Sons of Liberty” gathered under tulip poplar trees, called “Liberty Trees,” throughout the colonies, which became rallying points for revolutionary discourse and activism.

Though the original Boston tree was destroyed by British troops, patriots throughout the 13 colonies soon designated new Liberty Trees. The last known Liberty Tree was on the campus of St. John’s University in Maryland, until it was destroyed by Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Parts of that tree were rescued and revived, thanks to landscaper Mark Mehnart, and its descendants are currently being planted across the nation. The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania and America250PA are planning to plant Liberty Trees in all 67 Pennsylvania Counties by 2026, ahead of the nation’s Semiquincentennial.

‘Common bonds’

Cassandra Coleman, the executive director of America250PA, said it is expected that each of the state’s 67 counties will have a Liberty Tree.

Coleman, an Exeter native and the borough’s former mayor, said, “Today is extra special, as I get to see so many different parts of the Commonwealth in my travels, but nothing is better than coming home. It’s extra special to see so many friends and colleagues from over the years in the audience.”

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, reminded those attending that freedom comes neither free or easy.

“As we see what’s going on across our country and across the world – times are not easy,” he said. “That’s why we need to come together as Americans and remember our common bonds, both of what we’ve been through as a country and where we are going.”

Kaufer said the Liberty Tree reflected those common bonds and hope for the future.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said the day was a day to remember those who showed bravery and gave their lives in 1778, but also to focus on the future the Liberty Tree represents.

“This tree will outlast all of us, even the most hardy among us,” he said. “It will serve as an enduring symbol of freedom and liberty for generation after generation.”

Robert Brink, Right Worshipful Grand Warden of the the Pennsylvania Freemasons, said he believed that the site of the Wyoming Monument was the right spot for planting the Liberty Tree.

“It’s an ideal place to commemorate the brave patriots who perished during the battle for independence,” he said. “What better way to honor the revolutionary principles on which our nation was established then by planting these living, enduring symbols of freedom.”

Alan K. Stout, director of Visit Luzerne County who sponsored the event, said, “We are proud to be the sponsor of the Luzerne County Liberty Tree and we are grateful for the opportunity.

“We are also grateful to America250PA and the Pennsylvania Freemasons for approving our suggested location at the Wyoming Monument. And we are grateful to the Wyoming Monument Association and the Wyoming Commemorative Association for working with us on this project. There is not a more fitting or appropriate place in Luzerne County to plant the Liberty Tree than on the hallowed grounds of the Wyoming Monument.”