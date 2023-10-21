🔊 Listen to this

Summer Belles has been an employee of the West Pittston Library for 14-years. She serves as the Children’s Library Director as well as the interim co-library director.

Gina Malsky, current interim co-library director at the West Pittston Library. Malsky’s expertise is fundraising to ensure fiscal stability to the library.

WEST PITTSTON – The 150-year-old West Pittston Library is searching for a librarian director but in the meantime, the library board has named Summer Belles and Gina Malsky as interim co-directors.

Belles, who is widely known at the library at the Children’s Program Director for 14-years and although she has taken on the job as interim co-director, she will be happy to get back to the job she has loved for all those years as the programing director for children.

“Summer is truly the face of the library and I don’t want to come into this as a person who is interim, I’m following the lead of the operations which is going through Summer,” Malsky said. “I’m here trying to make communication between the board and the employees and to make the community and the board aware of the sense of urgency of what the staff needs to in order to keep the doors open at the library.”

Malsky was brought in to team up with Belles to handle the fiscal responsibilities.

“I have a job here and I enjoy what I do here, I didn’t want to give that up to do something else,” Belles said, when speaking on taking on the soul leadership role of interim library director. “I can’t do it all myself either so the board asked me if I wanted to do it with someone else.”

According to Malsky, Belles was well versed in the daily operations and programming and the library did not need her services regarding those areas.

“I’m here to make the board understand what is happening here in the library,” Malsky said. “A lot of the headache jobs and speaking the truth and making people aware of without tabling it or saying we would look into it, the sense of urgency is now; we need answer the questions now, otherwise we can’t move forward.”

Belles said the library has one year to find a library director.

“I’m sure there are a lot of people that have their Masters in Library Science that are looking to be a director at a library, but when you have a smaller library in a smaller community, you have to make sure that director fits,” Malsky said.

Belles said it’s not an industry secret that the salary for smaller libraries is not a large salary, which may add to the difficulty of finding the right fit.

Malsky is worried about the fiscal fitness of the library saying the library needs to dig in and get serious about raising capital to sustain the library going forward.

Belles said with her focusing on the front end of the daily operations and Malsky working the back end with fiscal duties, they could meet halfway to get the job done.

Donations are needed, both women said. There is a donation section of the library’s website to do so.

The library offers special memorials for books to help raise money.

“You can do for your pet, you can do for your teacher, you can do for birthday, you can donate to the library in anyone’s name,” Malsky said. “The amount is not large, but every dollar helps.”

“It’s really important to raise money to keep the lights on,” Belles said.

“We do great stuff her at the library, Summer does great stuff,” Malsky said. “We have a lot to offer for a smaller library.”

Both Belles and Malsky agree that times have changed and money is tight everywhere. Donors do not donate like they did pre-pandemic, but they are hoping the community and library board could rally being the 150-year-old institution to ensure its future. To donate to the West Pittston Library, point your browser to https://tinyurl.com/3yu5k877. For further questions, call the library at 570-654-9847 or email: wplibrary@luzernelibraries.org.