🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Sunday said the Republican Conference’s current challenge is not policy or fundraising, but unity.

With that said, Meuser, R-Dallas, “humbly put forth” his name for consideration by the Conference for Speaker of the House.

”It is with great humility and respect for our Republican Conference that I submit my name for the consideration for Speaker of the House of Representatives,” Meuser said in his letter to House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.

Meuser acknowledged the leadership of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan.

“Speaker McCarthy’s ability to score conservative victories, especially given the narrow majority and the Democrat control of the Senate and White House, is commendable,” Meuser said. “Additionally, Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have epitomized honor, patriotism and leadership, and for that, we are grateful.”

Meuser said that throughout his life, he has been a fervent proponent for teamwork and the greater good over individual gain.

“In selecting our next speaker, we are really choosing to unite and be a team and collectively be stewards of America’s best interests,” Meuser said. “We also need a speaker who understands they must continue to earn the respect and trust of the vast majority, if not all of the Conference.

“As Rudyard Kipling so wisely penned, ‘If all men count with you, but none too much.’ This responsibility demands not just character, but an evolving approach that values each member of our conference and understands their unique connection to their constituents. We are the custodians of the People’s House, a legacy dating back to 1789, and it’s our solemn duty to preserve its integrity.”

Meuser went on to say in his letter, “In our republic, where every member stands for over 750,000 Americans, our conference must adapt and strategize to ensure that every voice is truly represented. Amid the prevailing challenges of Washington, we have an obligation to transition from being a mere piece in the puzzle to becoming leaders of the solution.”

Meuser then delineated his vision:

1. People First: The Speaker’s office must prioritize each and every one of our members and the unique needs of their districts and how it synergizes into the greater good of the conference.

2. Steering Committee (Round Table): A transparent committee consisting of 10% of our Conference, meeting weekly with the Speaker to discuss legislation and set priorities.

3. Fundraising: Promote inclusivity by involving more members in fundraising opportunities. If the speaker is fundraising in another member’s district, that member would be included, and introductions made for future relationship enhancement with the member.

4. Communications: Decentralize communications, whereby the speaker’s role along with being a communicator is to bring members in for national media opportunities to enhance their name brand.

5. Member Service Office: Oversee legislation implementation and serve as a hub for member inquiries.

6. Budget/Economic Growth Commission:

• A dedicated commission to devise strategic budget planning and pro-growth initiatives.

• Continuous evaluation and enhancement of the speaker’s office resources.

• Encourage Member input that prioritizes our Conference’s goals and the nation’s welfare, always placing the greater good above ourselves.

Lastly, Meuser said the individual mindset should echo the business principle of “checking one’s ego at the door.”

“We must under promise and over-deliver and instill a sense of ownership which will foster a culture of teamwork throughout the Conference,” Meuser said. “It is through mutual respect and unwavering commitment to our country that we can chart a course for success. It is crucial that we build trust with the American people so as we are in prime position to win the House and the Senate, and the all-important White House in 2024.”

In an interview with media on the U.S. Capitol Steps on Thursday that was captured by C-Span, Meuser said House Republicans have been showing they are dysfunctional.

“We have to wake up and stop this nonsense,” Meuser said. “There is real serious work to be done.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.