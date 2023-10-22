🔊 Listen to this

Kids lining up to sign up for the Halloween costume contest.

Families braved the cold for some Halloween fun at the Dallas Kiwanis Annual Costume Party and Parade hosted at the Back Mountain Little League Field.

DALLAS — The Kiwanis Cub of Dallas hosted its annual Halloween Parade and Party on Sunday at the Back Mountain Little League Field.

The Halloween event, which featured light refreshments, a costume contest and even a game of baseball, has been a staple in the community for more than 60 years.

To kick things off, the baseball game started at noon and despite the weather, which was cold and windy, about a dozen kids headed out onto the field. The game was open to children of all levels and skill sets and most of them were dressed up in their Halloween best.

Lyndsay Cupp, of Lehman Township, stood on the sidelines as her son Liam, 7, dressed up as a Wilkes-Barrie/Scranton RailRider, participated in the game.

“This is our first time,” Cupp said. “He loves baseball and we were free so I said, ‘Lets go play.”

Although there was a chill to the air, Cupp said Liam hardly seemed to notice.

“He’s having a blast,” she said.

Meanwhile, as the baseball game was finishing up, kids were lining up to register for the costume contest. Monetary prizes were given out for the top three winners in each of the six categories, which included Funniest, Most Original, Prettiest, Scariest, Miscellaneous and Best Group.

Other activities included pumpkin decorating and a basketball toss, hosted by DJ Charlie Hayes, who also provided music for the event.

Members of the Lake-Lehman Theatre Troop and Tiddlywinks Boutique, dressed up as characters from various movies and comic books, were there as well, taking photos with kids.

“It’s a completely free event that Kiwanis puts on for the community. Parents don’t have to worry about spending a ton of money, but they can still entertain their children,” said Melissa Youngblood, chair of the Halloween party committee.

Even though the weather was less than ideal, Youngblood was optimistic.

“It’s not raining, and it’s a little colder and more windy than we’d like it to be, but at least the sun is shining so we’ll take it,” Youngblood said.

Natalie Solomon, of Mountain Top, attended the event with her daughters, Cadence, 8, Josie, 10, and Ruby, 5. For Solomon, the weather couldn’t have been better.

“I think it’s nice just to be outside. I’d rather it be outside than inside,” she said.

Solomon has been coming to the event with her family for about three years. Her children, who entered the costume contest as a group, were eagerly awaiting judging.

“I like listening to the awards,” Josie said.

Solomon’s favorite part was definitely seeing all of the costumes and the creativity that went into them.

“It’s just such a nice event. They do a fantastic job.”