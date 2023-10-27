🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A couple from Forty Fort accused of withholding food from a 13-year-old boy, who allegedly was forced to sleep without a bed and a pillow, will face charges in Luzerne County Court.

Forty Fort police and Luzerne County detectives charged Sean Williams, 48, and Dana Williams, 57, in September on allegations they neglected the boy, who mostly stayed in the basement of their Wyoming Avenue residence without a bed, pillow or toys, according to court records.

Sean Williams and Dana Williams had guardianship over the boy and hid the boy from child caseworkers with Luzerne County Children and Youth Services, court records say.

The couple allegedly misled caseworkers and detectives, saying the boy was visiting family in Georgia and had been adopted.

During the investigation, detectives learned Sean Williams strangled and struck the boy in the genitals whenever the boy asked for food and a pillow, court records say.

After a preliminary hearing Thursday, District Judge Ferris Webby sent charges of child pornography, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, simple assault and criminal use of communication facility against Sean Williams to county court.

Dana Williams waived her right to a preliminary hearing sending a child endangerment charge to county court.