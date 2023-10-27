Candidates for Luzerne County Council took part in a forum held at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Thursday night, hosted by the Wilkes-Barre Area League of Women Voters. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Candidates for Luzerne County Council took part in a forum held at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Thursday night, hosted by the Wilkes-Barre Area League of Women Voters.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Luzerne County Council candidate Harry Haas answers a question at the County Council Forum held at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Thursday night.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Luzerne County Council candidate Harry Haas answers a question at the County Council Forum held at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Thursday night.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Nine candidates for Luzerne County Council participated in the Wilkes-Barre Area League of Women Voters’ forum Thursday night at the Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Seated, from left, were: Harry Haas, Brittany Stephenson, Jimmy Sabatino, Maryann Velez, Matthew Mitchell, Stephen J. Urban, Joanna Bryn Smith, Thomas Dombroski and Michelle Rothenbecker. Nov. 7 general election voters will choose six of the 12 contenders. Patty Krushnowski, LeeAnn McDermott and Kimberly Platek also are running. See Sunday’s Times Leader for more information on the candidates.