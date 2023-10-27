🔊 Listen to this

Nine candidates for Luzerne County Council participated in the Wilkes-Barre Area League of Women Voters’ forum Thursday night at the Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke. Seated, from left, were: Harry Haas, Brittany Stephenson, Jimmy Sabatino, Maryann Velez, Matthew Mitchell, Stephen J. Urban, Joanna Bryn Smith, Thomas Dombroski and Michelle Rothenbecker. Nov. 7 general election voters will choose six of the 12 contenders. Patty Krushnowski, LeeAnn McDermott and Kimberly Platek also are running. See Sunday’s Times Leader for more information on the candidates.