🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Treason is a word that has been increasingly bandied about in American political discourse in recent years.

Few of the people who use that word probably understand its meaning and legal significance as much as Misericordia University professor Brian Carso. A lawyer and historian, Carso has studied treason in the early United States.

A new novel by Carso is focused on efforts to capture the most infamous traitor in American history to date — Benedict Arnold, a celebrated U.S. general who turned his back on his homeland to side with the British during the Revolutionary War.

“Gideon’s Revolution” is told from the perspective of a young war hero, Gideon Wheatley, who is tasked by General George Washington with tracking down and kidnapping Arnold so he can be tried — and without a doubt, Carso says, Arnold would have been hanged for his treason had the plan succeeded.

“It’s good to be reminded of our history and what our history tells us about our obligations to be loyal not to any individual, but to the idea of self government and to the idea of Democracy,” said Carso, who is an associate professor of history, pre-law program director, and director of the honors program at Misericordia.

Carso describes the book as a work of historical fiction, but it is based on a real — albeit unsuccessful — plot by the revolutionaries to catch and punish Arnold. Wheatley’s character is fictional, but Carso says he is a composite of real individuals who were involved in the plan.

Studying treason

The novel also is the culmination of many years of research, study and reflection by Carso, who started the book in 2015, though its roots lie farther back in his psyche.

“While I was in law school I wrote a law review note, looking at the fact that the treason clause is the only criminal law in the Constitution,” he recalled.

Article III, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution states:

Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

“It’s there in part to prevent persecutions and oppression of political opposition, because treason had been abused by monarchs in England, but it’s also there to emphasize the idea of loyalty to a democratic republic,” Carso said.

He went on to write a PhD dissertation and a book about the treason clause, and in the process learned about the plot to kidnap Benedict Arnold.

Carso discussed the new novel before an audience of students and faculty Thursday night in Insalaco Hall on campus, explaining the lengths he went to to learn about the life and times of Arnold and his contemporaries, including sleeping for several nights in a Norwich, Conn. home where Arnold had lived as a teenager.

“That way I was able to enter the mindset of an 18th century character,” he said.

His research went much deeper.

Carso met with a New York historian and toured Lower Manhattan to get a sense of what it was like in the 1780s, when Arnold would have been based there during its occupation by the British.

He read about the manner and method of executions in that era, given that several take place in his book, with a major psychological impact on the characters.

“That is kind of gruesome, right? But I needed to learn what happened at an execution,” Carso said. “How long does the rope have to be? That sort of thing.”

Learning about medicine of the period also proved to be gruesome but essential reading, as the novel describes bloody 18th century combat as well as the sights, sounds and smells of a large military hospital where injured troops were taken to recover from their wounds — which many did not.

Arnold in American history

But Carso’s background reading also focused on what writers had to say about Benedict Arnold during his lifetime, and in the decades that followed, to get a sense of how he was viewed historically.

“We’ve been talking about Benedict Arnold throughout American history for a lot of different reasons,” Carso said. He noted how celebrated author Washington Irving, writing a life of George Washington four years before the Civil War, spent 60 pages discussing the Arnold episode.

“Washington Irving said quite specifically that he wrote this book about Washington, and told the story about Benedict Arnold, to remind Americans during a period of great sectional tensions about our obligations to the necessity of democratic habits and civic virtues. He used the founders, the figure of Washington, and the treason of Arnold, to make that point to Americans in 1857,” Carso said. “That’s a worthwhile thing to be thinking about today.”

His own book already is stirring discussion through media interviews and a series of talks — and generating positive feedback for Carso and his department.

Associate professor Jennifer Black, chair of Misericordia’s history program, was on hand for Thursday night’s discussion at Insalaco Hall.

“He’s travelling around to local historical societies and local libraries, and that’s really cool, to have a professor who’s doing a book tour,” Black said of Carso. “It’s very good for the department, but it’s also great for the students — it’s great for students that are interested in history, it’s great for students who are interested in writing, to have someone who’s a published author who can talk to them about the process of getting an agent and getting a work of fiction published. It’s really an accomplishment, and we’re very proud of him.”

Black is no stranger to the publication process herself. She has a book called “Branding Trust: Advertising and Trademarks in Nineteenth-Century America,” which will be released in December by the University of Pennsylvania Press. It looks at the evolution of advertising and trademark law in the U.S., starting with the first “ad man,” Volney Palmer, who was born in Wilkes-Barre in 1799.

“Gideon’s Revolution,” which was released by Three Hills, an imprint of the Cornell University Press, will be the topic of an upcoming Times Leader feature, in which we look more at the work in an extended interview with Carso.

The book is available through his website, https://briancarso.com/.