🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — A Wilkes-Barre man operating a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck initiated a pursuit on the North Cross Valley Expressway that ended in a crash near the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming Thursday night.

Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre say Allen Guzman Juarez, 19, of Park Avenue, was under the influence of marijuana when he failed to stop on the expressway for speeding and initiated the pursuit just after 9:30 p.m., according to court records.

A marijuana blunt was found inside the wrecked Dodge truck, court records say.

According to the criminal complaint:

A trooper attempted to stop the driver of the Dodge truck when it was clocked traveling at 110mph on the expressway.

The driver, identified as Juarez, weaved in and out of traffic and crossed the bridge turning off the expressway and onto North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Juarez continued to swerve in and out of traffic passing through red traffic signals on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and North Street toward the North Street Bridge.

Juarez crossed the North Street Bridge onto Pierce Street where he failed to stop for red traffic signals before turning onto Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

State police in the complaint say Juarez struck a Toyota Tacoma occupied by two people near the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming.

Juarez attempted to drive away but stopped after the crash and surrendered, telling a trooper he did not stop because he smoked marijuana, the complaint says.

Juarez was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and multiple traffic violations. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.