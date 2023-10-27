🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In announcing the resignation of longtime employee Diane Dutko, Luzerne Foundation President and CEO David Pedri on Friday said there is not a nonprofit in Northeastern Pennsylvania that has not benefited from her assistance.

“And we are better here because of her,” Pedri said. “While we are sad to see her go, we know that she will do a phenomenal job in her new role at ThinkBIG.”

Dutko has accepted a position as the Executive Director of Think BIG, a Pennsylvania based nonprofit that directly supports families dealing with a pediatric cancer diagnosis — a cause near and dear to her heart.

Dutko has spent 18 years working at the Luzerne Foundation, starting as the Executive Assistant and working her way up the ladder to her most recent role as Chief Operating Officer. During her tenure, Pedri said her compassionate input has helped the Luzerne Foundation grow exponentially.

“During my time at the Luzerne Foundation, I have been able to see incredible growth,” Dutko said. “We started as a small two-person operation and we have grown to be an extremely influential community supporter. I am so proud that I was able to contribute to the betterment of our home through my role at the Luzerne Foundation and am looking forward to taking on the next challenge in my career at ThinkBIG. My family was touched by pediatric cancer so I know first-hand what these families are dealing with and it will be my honor to help them through their time of need at ThinkBIG.”

Dr. Colby Wesner, founder of ThinkBIG, said ThinkBIG is incredibly excited to welcome Dutko to the organization as its first executive director.

“Her talent and experience, in addition to her passion for the pediatric cancer community, will certainly help ThinkBIG grow to new heights to better serve the families in the region who are battling pediatric cancer,” Wesner said.

More information on ThinkBIG could be found at — www.thinkbigpa.org.

Pedri said the Luzerne Foundation has reorganized its job responsibilities and has posted an open position at — www.luzfdn.org.

If you’re passionate about making a difference in your community, please consider applying for this employment opportunity at the Luzerne Foundation and be part of our mission to create positive change.

