Playa Bowls will occupy this space next to Duck Donuts in The Pointe on Mundy.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The founders of the franchise Playa Bowls say the company’s focus is to “provide a bowl full of deliciousness to every guest, delivered with authenticity and passion for the Playa way.”

Playa Bowls, established in 2014, will arrive in The Pointe on Mundy sometime in late spring/early summer, said developer Robert Tamburro, Trustee/General Partner of TFP Limited.

Tamburro said Playa Bowls will occupy the 1,170 square-foot space between Duck Donuts and Sleep Number along Mundy Street, located in front of Hobby Lobby.

“We’re excited about Playa Bowls coming here,” Tamburro said. “They have more than 200 stores nationwide. This will be another food/snack choice offered in the Mundy Street corridor.”

From the Playa Bowls website:

“Using the freshest, highest quality ingredients, we serve healthy, delicious açaí, pitaya, coconut bowls and smoothies with sustainability and community in mind.

Born on the beach and built for the globe, we’re your morning booster and your lunch break dream; your post-surf fix and perfect nightcap.

We can’t wait to see you again!

The Playa Concept

The Playa Bowls concept is the vision of founders Robert Giuliani & Abby Taylor — both Jersey Shore natives & long time surfers.

Abby grew up in Ocean Township surfing the beaches of Monmouth County, while Rob grew up surfing in Ocean County. They were inspired by chasing summer on surf trips to Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, California & Hawaii.

Almost every exotic surf town they visited offered their own unique version of an acai or pitaya bowl. They decided to recreate their favorite recipes with their own twist at home at the Jersey Shore.

They made a deal with the owner of the pizza shop they lived above on 8th Avenue in Belmar, NJ.

They bought a blender, a patio table, a fridge & a freezer and set up a makeshift pop-up stand on the sidewalk in front of the pizza shop.

They spent a lot of time & effort telling their story and educating customers on the benefits of acai.

As word spread of this creative & intuitive pop up stand, more & more people stood in line on the side of Ocean Avenue to see what Playa Bowls was all about.

Rob & Abby realized it was time to take their growing business to the next level.

Fast forward nine years & here we are, sharing our story & passion at over 200 stores nation wide.

Mission & purpose

“We serve our communities the highest quality, innovative products to support healthier lifestyles and inspire a world of fun, excitement and togetherness.

At Playa Bowls, we live our brand in our actions and in the relationships that we make in our communities.

Our focus is to provide a bowl full of deliciousness to every guest, delivered with authenticity and passion for the Playa way.”

