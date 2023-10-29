🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we approach another spooktacular Halloween, our friends at AAA Mid-Atlantic want to remind parents and motorists to make safety a priority this Halloween.

But before we continue on this spooky road, let’s talk about things that go bump in the night — in fact, in this case, let’s discuss four things that used to go bump 24/7/365.

Of course I’m talking about those four, very scary — frightening, even — HUGE speed bumps that greeted motorists entering and exiting Kirby Park.

Guess what? They are gone!

Mayor George Brown has had those four car-jarring, tire damaging, drink-spilling speed mountains removed and the road is as smooth as a friendly ghost’s satin sheet. This was a pledge Brown had made a few years ago that has now been fulfilled.

It is such a pleasant drive now to traverse that speed bump-less road that sometimes I go that way just to enjoy not hitting my head on the roof of my car.

If you don’t believe me, just go there and see for yourself.

Now back to Halloween and traffic safety

AAA reminds ghosts and goblins, trick-or-treaters, parents, and party goers too, of the dangerous traffic safety concerns associated with the holiday — increased pedestrian activity and drunk driving — both of which converge this weekend as Halloween activities began ahead of the holiday itself on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

AAA says a scare in good fun is expected on Halloween, but not when it comes to child pedestrian safety.

• According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

• The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

• Deadly after dark – the nighttime fatality rate on U.S. roadways is three times higher than the daytime rate, and 76% of pedestrian fatalities occur at night, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHA).

• More than 40% of Halloween crash fatalities involve drunk drivers (NHTSA).

Now those are very scary statistics and they can be preventable.

AAA noted that creative costumes, trick-or-treating and bags full of goodies become top Halloween priorities, but safety often becomes an afterthought.

Excited trick-or-treaters can forget about safety, so drivers, party-goers and parents must be even more alert.

“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA urges parents to take the time to make trick-or-treaters and their costumes safer and more visible to motorists,” said Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “In addition, motorists must eliminate distractions, slow down and watch for children, as well as have a completely sober designated driver if drinking as part of a Halloween celebration.”

Tidwell drives home her point when she says, “Halloween is a time to make happy memories, not tragic nightmares. The only thing scarier than zombies and witches loose on the streets is an impaired driver.”

Motorists must eliminate distractions while driving — focus on the road and watch out for trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-Treaters need to stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.

Party-goers must always designate a sober driver.

Before I head out to trick or treat, I decided to hop in the Way Back Machine and travel back to my old hometown, Plymouth, setting the travel dial to 1960 — the year of my infamous Headless Horseman costume.

When I arrived, I headed down Main Street where we can see all the ghosts, goblins and witches lining up for the annual Halloween Parade. I pause to take a look at how the merchants painted their front windows in Halloween scenes.

The kids would walk the length of Main Street and turn into Huber Field for the Costume Contest. There would be categories and prizes would be awarded.

That was what living in a small town was all about. Everybody knew everybody and they all joined in to celebrate the events that the town would put on — many more than just Halloween,

Ahhh, but 1960 was when I was in the fourth grade. All the kids were anxious to dress up for Halloween. When my mom asked me what I wanted to be for Halloween, I blurted out, “The Headless Horseman!”

FYI: The Headless Horseman is a fictional character from the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by American author Washington Irving.

And a scary sight he was, that Headless Horseman guy. And little did I know how difficult it would be to make this costume, but my mom came through.

She managed to make the costume and it really did look like I was a Headless Horseman — the kids at Central Elementary loved it. The whole day and night I really was the Headless Horseman. I didn’t want to take that costume off.

Again, Halloween should be nothing but fun for kids and their families — and most of all, safe.

And be on the lookout for the very scary Headless Horseman.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.