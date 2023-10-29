🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area lit one of the largest bonfire displays in the school’s history.

Leading the Pittston Area bonfire are, left to right, Jaiden Jadus, Jenna Grieco, Gianna DePietropoole, Matteo Carabetta, the night before the rivalry game against Wyoming Area.

Senior football players along with Patriot cheerleaders are presented in front of the crowd gathered for the annual bonfire.

Pittston Area head football coach Nick Barbieri fires up the crowd at the Pep Rally/bonfire with senior player Ciaran Bilbow by his side.

YATESVILLE – Pittston Area School District held a pep rally/bonfire in anticipation of the annual rivalry football game against Wyoming Area this past Thursday evening.

Patriot cheerleaders, dance troupe and pep squad were on hand in pep rally.

Coach Nick Barbieri addressed the audience as well as senior ballplayer Ciaran Bilbow.

A bonfire followed at the end of the pep rally.

– Tony Callaio