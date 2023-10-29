Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
YATESVILLE – Pittston Area School District held a pep rally/bonfire in anticipation of the annual rivalry football game against Wyoming Area this past Thursday evening.
Patriot cheerleaders, dance troupe and pep squad were on hand in pep rally.
Coach Nick Barbieri addressed the audience as well as senior ballplayer Ciaran Bilbow.
A bonfire followed at the end of the pep rally.
– Tony Callaio