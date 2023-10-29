Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society event set for Wednesday, Nov. 1

Vaughn Koter holds a set of vintage blueprints for his home at 73 West Ross St., Wilkes-Barre. In 1928 Dr. Gerald Fluegel commissioned registered architect Carl J. Schmitt to design a building that would serve as his office and residence. Koter is the third owner of the house, which for many years was rented by the Wilkes University wrestling team.

This is a detail from blueprints for the home at 73 West Ross St., Wilkes-Barre, which was commissioned by Dr. Gerald Fluegel in 1928. Current owner has the drawings framed and on display in the house.

Bill Frey and Irina Melnik stand with their children in front of an ornate window in their 1889 home on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. With them, from left, are Henry, 7, Charlotte, 4, and Robin, 1.

WILKES-BARRE — Vaughn Koter knows when his house was built, who designed it, and all the materials that went into its construction.

That may not seem so unusual, until you consider that Koter’s West Ross Street home is nearly a century old.

Framed on the dining room wall are original blueprints by registered architect Carl J. Schmitt, who was commissioned in 1928 to build the Art Deco style building as a combination residence and office for Dr. Gerald Fluegel.

“I have the blueprints and the bill of sale and the materials list for the house,” said Koter, who bought the property in 2018. “It was pretty cool to see exactly how many two-by-fours, how many bricks, where the tiles came from and how much they paid in the ’20s, versus what it would cost today.”

Buying the house was just the first step for Koter. Restoring and maintaining it have been an ongoing labor of love since.

“Every time you think you’re done, you either want to take it a step further or you want to change something or you want to add something,” he said.

Koter will be recognized this week along with the owners of two other historic downtown properties for their efforts to keep the comunity’s architectural heritage alive.

The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society on Wednesday will honor three historic houses for outstanding historic preservation work: The Andrew McClintock house, 44 S. River St. (built 1841); the Isaac Long house, 259 S. Franklin St. (1889), and the Gerald Fluegel house (1928).

“It’s important to recognize outstanding historic preservation work over the years. Our awards are to celebrate and encourage even more historic preservation work,” Tony Brooks, director and curator of the society said.

About the event

The event is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the McClintock House, 44 South River St., with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and a presentation starting at 6:15 p.m.

Free parking is available next door at The Luzerne Foundation’s lot or at the LSEO Building’s lot at 16 South River St. (entrance from West Market Street).

Tickets are $50 per person and can be reserved by call or text to 570-793-3631. Tickets that include patron membership are $100; $500 tickets include sponsor status; and $1,000 ticket holders are presenting sponsors. Tickets are also available at the door.

About the houses

According to the society:

• The McClintock house originally was designed in the Federal style and was updated in 1863 by the New York architectural firm of Vaux and Withers to the Victorian style. Three generations of the McClintock family lived there until 1959 when Gilbert McClintock donated the house to Wilkes College. Joel Zitofsky and Ronne Kurlancheek purchased the former dormitory and returned it back to a family residence.

• Isaac Long, a well-known Wilkes-Barre merchant, built a Queen Anne style house in 1889 on fashionable South Franklin Street. The house is attributed to the Wilkes-Barre architect Albert Kipp. The house is currently owned by Bill Frey and his wife, Irina Melnik.

• Art Deco was a very popular style in 1928 when Gerald Fluegel hired the architect Carl Schmitt to design a combination home and office with a separate entrance. Current owner Vaughn Koter purchased the house rented for years by members of the Wilkes University wrestling team and restored it back to a single-family house with the former office converted into a one-bedroom apartment.

Room for a growing family

Frey grew up in South Wilkes-Barre, graduated from the former Meyers High School, then headed to college in New York. He stayed there for 13 years, but the idea of returning to the Wyoming Valley started to appeal to him and his wife.

Frey is a healthcare analytics consultant. Melnik is a dentist, and the idea of her having space for a home office — in a less-crowded market — appealed to the couple.

“New York has enough dentists,” Melnik said with a chuckle. “Here there are a lot dentists retiring, so it’s a good dental scene. And also his mom is here and we had children and we wanted a backyard, some space.”

In 2016 they purchased the Isaac Long House, which was vacant and had fallen into disrepair. But it had promise — it had been retrofitted as a medical office in the 1920s — and the location was appealing.

“We wanted to be able to walk places — we knew the YMCA and the library were nearby, but the biggest thing was having a medical suite. It was set up exactly the way you would have wanted it,” Frey said.

“It’s close to downtown, and we can walk with the kids to our church and the library,” Melnik said. “It was a beautiful house, the woodwork was in good shape.”

But there was much work to be done.

“There was a hole in the roof in the kitchen, right over where you are standing, and water had come through,” Frey told a reporter during an interview Saturday afternoon.

The couple moved back to Wilkes-Barre in 2017 while renovations were underway, and finally moved into the house in 2019.

They hope to have all work and zoning permissions in place to open the dental office next year.

Today it is home to them and their children: Charlotte, 7, Henry, 4, and Robin, 1.

They had just wrapped up a birthday party for Charlotte when the Times Leader visited on Saturday. She didn’t hesitate to say what her favorite thing about the rambling old house is.

“There’s so many rooms,” Charlotte said.

“The one thing I like, and I think the kids like: there’s all these idiosyncracies with the house,” Frey said. “You have this little servants’ passageway here, and the two stairwells, and we have a little hobbit door, we call it, between one of the bedrooms and the bathroom.”

Modern homes lack such intriguing details, he said.

And, Melnik added, they were able to turn the once-forlorn old kitchen into their dream kitchen — modern, but generally in keeping with the house’s character.

Are there downsides? Sure.

Frey acknowledged that finding contractors willing and able to do the work required on such an old house has been a challenge, though he said fellow honoree Zitofsky “has a lot of contacts and was indispensible.” They have invested about $500,000 in the purchase and renovations.

“The cost isn’t that different from buying a house out in Dallas or Mountain Top. You just need to understand it’s something where you have to put in some time. You don’t just close in 60 days and move in,” Frey said.

Melnik agreed.

“We would just like to encourage other people who might be thinking about something like this — who are interested in renovating an old home but might be intimidated by the process — that it is possible,” she said.

“We did enough to move in and then it was step by step, room by room. Even with three little kids it’s still possible to make it work, even though it has its challenges. It definitely has been a rewarding project.”

‘I fell in love with it’

Koter, a healthcare executive who works remotely, formerly lived on Irving Place. Five years ago he had put his home on the market and was “thinking maybe it was time for a change.”

His passion for staying healthy brought him past the Fluegel house.

“I was out for a run, I saw the sign, I called the person who had it listed,” Koter recalled. “I walked inside and I fell in love with it. I knew I was going to buy the house.”

In November 2018 he did, becoming its third owner.

“A lot of the original features were still in the house — the woodworking, the details were still intact,” Koter said.

He acknowledges that Art Deco is much different from the older styles prevalent in the city’s historic core, but it resonates with him.

“Maybe it’s not as grand in scale as the old Victorians or the Federal style type homes. But it is solid and will stand the test of time,” Koter said. “The detail in the brick work is understated, but to a trained person you see the attention to detail, the beauty.”

This was the second home he has restored. Like Frey and Melnik, he acknowledges it wasn’t always an easy process.

“I was living in it as I was restoring it,” Koter said. “Quite honestly, there were two episodes where I almost cracked. I thought, ‘What did I get myself into? Why was I doing this?’”

Those frustrations soon passed.

“I would not trade one minute of the time that I have spent restoring this home,” he said.

And, Koter added, he is very much looking forward to Wednesday’s event.

“I was just completely honored and flattered,” he said of the society’s recognition.