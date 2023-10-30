Dagswoods Deli closing after 21 years

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON – Dagwood’s Deli will close its doors on Nov. 10 after 21 years the business, the restaurant announced Sunday on its Facebook page.

“As we venture into the next phase of our lives, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers and employees for their continued support,” the post read.

The post urged customers to be patient as the deli reduces inventory and may run out of some popular items.

Dagwood’s will remain open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Nov. 10.