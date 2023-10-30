🔊 Listen to this

Ivan Doboni thanks Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Jay Delaney for supporting the people of Ukraine by sending over firefighting supplies and other items. Looking on are Mayor George Brown, Vasiliy Doboni, Mike Meshko, Vasiliy Sharkade, and Ivan Khryta.

Mayor George Brown, left, and Fire Chief Jay Delaney, right, hold plaques they were presented from Ivan Doboni, center, and a group of his friends visited City Hall on Monday to thank Mayor Brown, Chief Delaney, and the city, for their support of the Ukraine as the war with Russia continues. Also attending were, from left: Vasiliy Doboni, Mike Meshko, Vasiliy Sharkade, and Ivan Khryta.

Mayor George Brown, left, accepts a plaque and a handshake from Ivan Doboni for the city’s support of the Ukraine. Looking on during a ceremony at City Hall are Vasiliy Doboni and Mike Meshko.

WILKES-BARRE — Ivan Doboni still has family living in the Ukraine, including his father, so he knows how important it is for his homeland to get support from around the world.

That’s why Doboni, of Plains Township, and a group of his friends visited City Hall on Monday to thank Mayor George Brown, Fire Chief Jay Delaney and all others from the city, Luzerne County and the U.S., for their support of the Ukraine as the war with Russia continues.

According to an Associated Press story, Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region this week, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a “terrifying night” in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.

The U.S. has sent more than $60 billion in aid to the Ukraine so far.

But Doboni and his friends met with Mayor Brown and Chief Delaney in the mayor’s office to thank them for their unwavering support of the Ukraine and to present them with plaques and books in appreciation for all they have done.

Accompanying Doboni to City Hall were Vasiliy Doboni, Mike Meshko, Vasiliy Sharkade and Ivan Khryta.

“We are here to day thank you to Mayor Brown and Chief Delaney and to all residents of the city and Luzerne County and America,” Doboni said. “Thank you so much for all you have done. God bless America.”

Doboni said the plaques and books, authored by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were sent to Doboni from the Ukraine government.

Chief Delaney said the city has sent firefighting gear back Ukraine, along with more than 17,000 N-95 masks, clothing and diapers for infants and adults.

“They’re real good guys,” Doboni said, noting that the situation in Ukraine is still very bad, but there has been a lot of local support. “Let’s pray together. Let’s pry to stop this war in Ukraine and also stop the war in Israel.”

Mayor Brown called Doboni a “wonderful ambassador” for the Ukraine.

“We know when we give items to you, that they will get to the right people and places most needed in Ukraine,” Brown said. “They will get to the people who need them most.”

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.