New high-resolution aerial imaging will be captured for Luzerne County to assist with real estate assessments, mapping, 911 and other county departments.

Pictometry International Corp., doing business as EagleView, will complete the project for $203,720, according to a new contract posted on the county website.

County council had earmarked $225,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the work.

The last high-resolution aerial imagery project was completed in 2016, said county GIS/Mapping Department Director Daniel Reese.

While helpful, subsequent statewide aerial updates included some grainy imagery containing shadows and snow cover.

Like the one completed in 2016, the new American Rescue-funded flyover will photograph structures and bridges both from straight above and at an angle for more clarity, which is needed for the assessor’s office and 911 emergency assistance, Reese said.

Pictometry’s “change finder” feature will detect all properties constructed, expanded or demolished since 2016, which will allow the assessment office to ensure property is properly assessed for real estate taxation, he said.

In 2019, county officials reported $15.5 million in assessed value was added to the tax rolls after a review of properties flagged by Pictometry’s change finder.

Emergency dispatchers at 911 will have access to the new images to assist police and other responders, Reese said.

“There has been a lot of new construction in the county. This benefits everyone,” Reese said.

Reese said some other counties are using American Rescue funding for aerial photography, which is appreciated because such projects are “not cheap.”

The two-year agreement with Pictometry begins Jan. 1 and expires the end of 2025.

He expects the entire flyover will be completed this spring before the trees start budding.

In total, council earmarked $16.4 million in American Rescue funding for internal county department projects, including $9.96 million to largely address stormwater issues along many county-owned roads and $2.98 million for two initiatives at 911 that enhance the new emergency radio communication system activated last year.

