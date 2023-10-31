🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Back by popular demand, Joe Nardone will again present “Memories of Elvis,” billed as “the ultimate Elvis tribute experience,” at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Memories of Elvis features three renowned Elvis Tribute artists who sing and perform the songs of Elvis Presley from unforgettable moments throughout his illustrious musical career:

• Early Elvis of the 1950s and 1960s, Elvis On-Stage in Las Vegas and Elvis during his “Aloha” Tour in Hawaii.

Each of the three exceptional performers meticulously recreates the look, sound and feel of classic Elvis Presley concerts.

• All tickets are $40 plus fees, and can be purchased through the Kirby Center’s box office by calling 570-826-1100, or at — kirbycenter.org.

Leo Days has incredible live vocals and his ability to play both the piano and the guitar, he is able to deliver an authentic Rock and Roll experience. Portraying Elvis has given him the opportunity to grace stages all over the world. Leo Days has performed in thousands of shows from corporate events and theaters to cruise ships, casinos and music festivals.

For the past 10 years, Leo has been working for the longest running show on the Las Vegas Strip — “Legends in Concert.”

Leo Days has spent endless amounts of time mastering the mannerisms, the look and the voice to become a complete embodiment of the American Legend.

Patrick Johnson, star of Legends On Stage, is known world-wide for his Vegas-style Elvis stage shows and is considered to be one of the elite tribute artists in the business. He never fails to impress and entertain as he performs the songs of Elvis with exceptional quality and utmost respect.

Eddie Lampert is one of the top 50s Elvis Tribute artists and is keeping Elvis’ memory and music alive. His is ability to sing, play guitar and swivel his hips will keep you truly entertained. Eddie finds it an honor to travel and get to pay tribute to his hero.

All three performers are backed by a live band — in a musical tribute that brings “The King Of Rock N Roll” to life again.

