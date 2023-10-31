🔊 Listen to this

The Harris Hill Road Bridge in Kingston Township will be blocked off Friday and remain closed until further notice, Luzerne County Engineer Lawrence Plesh announced Wednesday.

A recent inspection of the county-owned span over Toby Creek found deterioration of the structure that requires closure, Plesh said.

The bridge is located near the intersection of Harris Hill Road and Route 309.

No reopening date has been determined, and the bridge is slated for replacement in 2024, Plesh said.

The posted detour directs motorists to use Carverton Road and Oak Street.