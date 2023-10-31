Inmate Nafese Antoine Pierce testified he was put in charge by corrections officer Osmel Martinez to schedule phone calls

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A plea agreement done in private with misleading information released to the media Friday came to the forefront Tuesday on the second day of trial for corrections officer Osmel Martinez, charged with failing to respond to an inmate fight that turned deadly inside the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.

A shackled Nafese Antoine Pierce, 27, testified Martinez, 28, put him in charge of scheduling phone calls among other inmates in G-Block with payment to use the phone consisting of food items purchased at the prison’s commissary. Pierce said it would cost $5 for an inmate to use the phone during peak hours after 5 p.m.

Pierce said Martinez enjoyed potato chips and summer sausages as payment.

On Jan. 28, 2021, Pierce said Martinez called him from his cell when inmate Edgar Gearhart, 24, was caught using a phone despite not paying for a phone call slot.

After words were exchanged including Martinez telling Pierce he was not going to let a (expletive) work for him, Pierce asked if he could “rip” with Gearhart, meaning fight.

Pierce said he went to Gearhart’s cell and they fought. Pierce testified he left Gearhart’s cell as Gearhart yelled the fight was not over.

Pierce said he obtained a shank from another inmate, returned to Gearhart’s cell and stabbed him in the neck.

During what the court announced was a status conference for Pierce on Friday, it was learned during Pierce’s testimony that he pled guilty to third-degree murder in the killing of Gearhart. The plea agreement called for Pierce to testify against Martinez and a sentence of 12-to-24 years in prison.

Pierce’s plea agreement was sealed Friday and became unsealed Tuesday.

As Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney James McMonagle are prosecuting, asked his last question, Pierce said Gearhart laid on the floor of his cell for about one hour before Martinez reacted.

Pierce’s plea agreement was scrutinized by Martinez’s co-defense lawyer Paul Walker, assisting in the defense with Attorney Mark Bufalino.

Walker suggested Pierce received a great reduction of his sentence as normally, a third-degree murder plea involves a sentence of 20-to-40 years in prison.

Walker also got Pierce to admit he initially told investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre he had nothing to do with Gearhart’s murder, including saying Gearhart’s stabbing could had been gang related.

Pierce said the story he had with Martinez to explain Gearhart’s injury was Gearhart fell from a top bunk.

Testimony before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky continues Tuesday afternoon. Martinez is charged with involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and unsworn falsification to authorities.

Pierce is scheduled to be sentence for his third-degree murder plea on Nov. 8.