🔊 Listen to this

MOCANAQUA — A Shickshinny man was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he stole nearly $170,000 from the Mocanaqua Polish Falcons Club while he served as a bar steward.

Jimmy L. Zarr, 64, of West Vine Street, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property. Zarr was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

State police initiated an investigation in November 2022, when board members at the club reported a large amount of money could not be accounted for.

When an audit began to determine how much money was missing, Zarr — as the club’s bar steward responsible for financial transactions — abruptly retired, according to court records.

Court records say Zarr was the club’s bar steward for a year, telling investigators the position had been “thrown in his lap.”

During an interview with investigators, Zarr blamed computer issues and possibly others who had stolen money while he was on a vacation, court records say.

— Ed Lewis