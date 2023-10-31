🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Diamond City Partnership will host a celebration of downtown’s most popular dining spots next week with restaurants and eateries providing discounts all week long.

Presented by PNC Bank, “7 Days of Downtown Deals and Dining” will start on Nov. 6 and run until Nov. 12.

Diners can enjoy delectable multi-course dinners at Cafe’ Toscana, Bank & Vine, Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill and La Cantina Amigon.

Abide Coffeehouse, Anthracite Newsstand, Boozy B’s, Burrito Loco, Circles on the Square, Eden-a-Vegan Cafe, Istanbul Grill, Pour Coffee House, and Senunas Bar and Grill are all offering a discount with the mention of Downtown Restaurant Week.

“Downtown Wilkes-Barre has a lot to offer in terms of dining options. This week gives people the opportunity to try something new or visit one of their favorite restaurants offering great deals,” said Larry Newman, DCP’s Executive Director.

Shelby Monk, Diamond City Partnership’s Marketing and Event Coordinator, stated, “We invite the community to come Downtown for Restaurant Week, enjoy a great meal at a great price, and support our Downtown restaurant owners.”

Diners are encouraged to make reservations in advance by contacting the restaurants directly.

Be sure to check out all of the offerings at downtownwilkesbarre.org

For more information, please contact Shelby Monk at [email protected] or visit @downtownwilkesbarre on Facebook and Instagram.