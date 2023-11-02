🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County is seeking bids to complete maintenance work atop the historic county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, including the removal of plant growth, according to new online postings.

County Operational Services Division Head Gregory Kurtz said the project is part of an effort to be more proactive with maintenance. An inspection found some issues that could potentially cause future water infiltration, he said.

“We don’t have leaking today, but it definitely could be something that occurs in the future,” Kurtz said.

According to two bid requests posted on the purchasing department page at luzernecounty.org:

The first bid is for masonry repairs at four locations where existing limestone details intersect with lead-coated copper ledges on the south and west facade.

Plant growth and mortar must be carefully removed before the spots can be repaired with new sealant.

Minor roof repairs are required in the second bid, including installation of patches over cuts and scrapes in the existing roof membrane that could become future water infiltration points.

The project also includes the installation of 20 heavy-duty stainless steel inserts into gutter drop tubes to prevent debris from blocking the drains.

Sealant also is needed to make a copper pipe connection watertight because water was running down the limestone exterior at this location.

Debris also must be scooped out removed from drains.

Bids are due Nov. 16.

Kurtz said the project should be covered by an emergency building repair fund that is part of the council-adopted capital plan.

He wants to complete the project immediately.

Sub-basement

Council unanimously voted Oct. 24 to introduce a capital plan budget amendment ordinance that would earmark $205,000 to fund the first phase of a project to help stop water infiltration on the east side of the sub-basement.

A public hearing and majority vote would be needed at a future meeting for the ordinance to take effect.

Separate from this project, the administration is assessing corrosion of some sewer pipes in the sub-basement to determine what repairs must be completed, Kurtz said.

Located below the heavily-used basement of the structure, the sub-basement mostly houses mechanical equipment, surplus inventory and building/grounds maintenance office space.

Courthouse chiller

A project also is under development to replace the courthouse air conditioning system, Kurtz said.

County division reports say $1.1 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding has been earmarked for the project. The chiller unit is old and oversized for cooling needs since the courthouse windows were replaced as part of an energy efficiency project, it said.

Kurtz said the plan is to have a new chiller installed next fall or in spring 2025.

The turnaround to order and receive a chiller could be six months, he said.

Exterior

Next year the administration plans to take a closer look at general maintenance required on the structure’s exterior Ohio sandstone walls, Kurtz said.

The county has invested millions of dollars on courthouse repairs and restoration since officials started making preservation a renewed priority in the years leading up to the structure’s 100th anniversary in 2009.

Leaks had damaged the plaster and artwork in the rotunda.

Starting at the top, the skylight was replaced to keep water out and allow more sunshine to filter through the freshly cleaned and refurbished stained glass below, including 15 panes depicting the circular county seal.

Other exterior repairs included work on the roof, the domes and facade.

With the leaks addressed, the most recent phases focused on interior artwork and finishes in the rotunda, foyers and hallways.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the administration will continue trying to stay on top of work to prevent avoidable damage.

“Not only do we have to repair or refurbish, but we also have to maintain our assets,” Crocamo said. “The courthouse is our most treasured asset.”

