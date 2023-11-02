🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Following an emotional-filled presentation on Thursday, Patriots Cove was selected to receive a $25,000 grant from the Luzerne Foundation’s Millennium Circle.

“The Members of the Millennium Circle have spoken and they have selected Patriots Cove as this year’s Grant Recipient,” said Luzerne Foundation President David Pedri.

Pedri said this year’s Millennium Circle five finalists represented all areas of need in the community.

“The members had a very difficult decision to make, but Patriots Cove’s message of support and caring for our veterans and first responders through their outdoor events carried the day,” Pedri said.

Patriots Cove President and co-founder Jeff Swire presented on behalf of the veterans organization. Swire said the plan is to apply the grant money toward the purchase of a 4×4, side-by-side vehicle to assist veterans with disabilities in enjoying the outdoors at Patriots Cove.

“We are so pleased to be chosen as this year’s Millennium Circle grant winner and we will honor their belief in us by using these funds to help our veteran brothers and sisters regain a sense of peace and normalcy in the beautiful Northeastern Pennsylvania countryside,” Swire said. “When our folks come to our facility, they feel broken, but they are not broken — they have purpose and they have a lot to give and enjoy.”

Swire said Patriots Cove, located off of Route 29 in Noxen, was founded in 2018 by a military veteran and his spouse to help other veterans, First Responders, and their caregivers heal and adapt to life after service.

Patriots Cove is an 18-acre refuge with a trout stream and fruit orchard. The property is wheelchair accessible with a lodge home, activities center, pavilion, fishing docks, trails, rest areas and fire pit.

“Cove fishing retreats and caregiver activities are exclusive to those ill or injured in the line of duty, as well as those caring and advocating for their needs,” Swire said.

Swire said the organization is much more than a destination spot for fun vacations — it creates healing experiences and promote camaraderie through service to others.

Since its inception in 2018, Patriots Cove has served more than 600 veterans, first responders, and their caregivers, illuminating the critical need for caregiver inclusion in respite programs. At Patriots Cove, all participants enjoy events, travel, food, and accommodations entirely free of charge.

“The urgency of providing therapeutic activities for these heroes is undeniable,” Swire said. “With over 16.5 million veterans, 4.6 million first responders, and 5.5 million military caregivers, the challenges they face are immense. Shockingly, an average of 22 veterans take their own lives daily. While many nonprofits offer retreats, we go beyond providing a brief experience. We challenge participants to return as volunteers or find local organizations to serve, cultivating a community where the majority of our volunteers are past participants and donors.”

Swire said the often-unspoken impact of life after service on these heroes and their caregivers is profound.

“Many can no longer work, and caregivers are frequently forced to leave their jobs due to care-giving duties and medical appointments,” Swire said. “This presents a financial and emotional survival challenge. Caregivers, often unprepared for their multi-faceted roles, must first care for themselves to effectively care for their loved ones.

“At Patriots Cove, we are not just changing the way programs serve our heroes, we are reshaping lives, fostering resilience, and building a brighter future for those who have sacrificed so much for our nation.”

The other four 2023 finalists were:

• Child Hunger Outreach Partners: Since 2018, CHOP has grown to serve tens of thousands of students weekly in Pennsylvania. As CHOP moves closer to meeting its mission of ending childhood hunger, they continue to build partnerships across the country and continue to launch program branches to support this initiative.

• Hazleton Art League: Has been providing arts instruction to the Greater Hazleton community for more than 75 years. This includes adult and youth instruction in drawing, painting, photography, stained glass, fused glass, jewelry making, pottery, ceramics, and Pysanky art.

• MamaBird: Founded in the Fall of 2022 by Melissa Obuch and a group of like-minded mama friends, MamaBird began simply as a way to pay-it-forward to support the women and children of the Back Mountain.

Their hope as a non-profit is to provide necessities such as diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need.

• Osterhout Free Library: The main library for the City of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities, it also serves as the library system headquarters for all of Luzerne County, so anyone with a Luzerne County Library Card has access to their resources.

Technology offerings including, ChromeBook Laptops, Mobile Hotspots, Totspot Tablets and Silverspot Tablets, are available and free to all ages and populations with a Luzerne County Library card.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.