Hanover Area Memorial School Students posted pictures of friends and family serving in the military, on display in the auditorium during the school’s second annual Veterans Day program Thursday.

United States Marine Corp. Sgt. Juan Caballes talks about his pride in serving the nation and tosses a few questions to the students during the Hanover Area Memorial School Veterans Day program Thursday.

Hanover Area Memorial Students recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of a Veterans Day program Thursday

Hanover Area Memorial School student Olivia Noll reads her Veterans Day essay as currently-serving military men listen on stage during the school’s second annual Veterans Day program.

HANOVER TWP. — The wall along the back of the auditorium sported photos of student friends and family members serving, with captions like “Cpl. Uncle Jack,” and “This is my uncle Brian.”

In the auditorium, students spoke of courage shown in military service and gratitude for their freedoms. Men currently serving spoke of pride in what they do and the legacy of those who served before them.

For a short time Thursday morning, Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School became an epicenter of Veterans Day celebration.

Principal Christa Koter Langdon opened the service with both a stern warning not to disrupt and an admission of pride in students helping commemorate military service in the school’s second annual Veterans Day Program, something she said she hopes will continue for years as a way to show appreciation for and awareness of all that those in uniform do for the students.

A U.S. Marine Honor guard entered the auditorium in full dress uniform with both the national and corp. flags and stood while students Tara Barancho, Eva Cunningham and Adrian Jacquet led the crowd in singing the national anthem, followed by Dylan Kohn leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Students then took turns offering short comments on veterans or reading essays they had written on the topic, including the definition of courage, the vast range of places veterans serve, the rights and freedoms they protect, and the many reasons to honor them. Men serving in the Army, Marines and Air Force gave short comments on their experiences and motivations, and thanked the students.

Student Raegan Jayne Paisley, who had helped introduce many of the speakers, closed the program with a brief message of unity behind the veterans. “One flag, one land, one heart, one hand, one nation ever more.”

After the assembly was dismissed, participants who had been on the stage were invited to a small serving of refreshments in a neighboring room.

