🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Citizens’ Voice newspaper building has been listed for sale with Lewith & Freeman Real Estate for $1.1 million.

The listing follows September’s sale of the newspaper and its parent company, Scranton-based Times-Shamrock Newspapers, to MediaNewsGroup. A story on the newspaper’s website quoted its editor as saying the CV building is for sale as the company seeks alternative space that “fits today’s business model.”

The Lewith & Freeman listing describes the structure as a 28,500-square-foot office building “in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre,” with 4,500 square-feet of the space used for warehousing. It is a “great opportunity for office space or a conversion to mixed use,” the listing adds.