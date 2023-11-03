🔊 Listen to this

CASA of Luzerne County volunteers past and present pose for a group photo on the stairs of the Kirby Center.

CASA of Luzerne County Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik presents M&T Bank Regional President Phil Johnson with an award in recognition of the bank’s continued financial support.

CASA of Luzerne County founding board member Chris Hackett speaks at the podium as Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik listens.

WILKES-BARRE — CASA of Luzerne County celebrated its 10-year anniversary in style Thursday at the F.M. Kirby Center with a lavish celebration honoring volunteers past and present who have contributed to the organization’s mission.

Advocates, staff and community leaders gathered in the lobby of the theater in support of the nonprofit, enjoying food and drinks amid Moroccan style decor straight out of Golden Age Hollywood.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, trains individuals to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are in the dependency of the court, helping them to overcome trauma and build resiliency.

Founding members of CASA’s board of directors — which included John Aciukewicz, Eileen Cipriani, The late Eberhard Faber, Christine Jensen, Frank DeAndrea, Jennifer Dressler-Rissman, Rabbi Larry Kaplan, Paul Lumia, The late Charles Parente, Estella Parker-Killian, Frederick Pettit and Christina Taylor — were among those honored during the evening.

Presenting sponsor M&T Bank was recognized as well for its continued financial support over the years, with Regional President Phil Johnson in attendance to accept the award.

Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik offered remarks during a short presentation, as did founding board member Chris Hackett and Jennifer DeBalko, President and CEO of PA CASA.

DeBalko shared insights into the state of CASA back in 2012 and how the non-profit has grown as an organization on the state level.

“We were one of only three states that did not have state funding,” DeBalko said. “To say the environment to start a new CASA program was not great is an understatement.”

Over the decade that has passed since then, the community has emerged to support CASA.

“If you look around this room tonight, you can see that this organization is not just sustaining, it is thriving,” said DeBalko.

The night wasn’t just a celebration, though. It also served as a fundraiser for CASA, and a successful one at that, with the organization surpassing its goal of $300,000 before dinner was even served.

“The fact that so many people in our community appreciate the impact we’re making and appreciate our advocates is outstanding to me. We couldn’t do advocacy without our community support. It’s our funding; it’s what keeps us going,” Pivovarnik said.

Over the last decade, CASA has trained 156 advocates and has helped 311 children across the county find stability and safety.

“When an advocate impacts them, they impact them for life. We’ve really and truly changed lives,” Pivovarnik said.

Dozens of current and former advocates were in attendance, including Katie Parsons, who has been an advocate for the last two years.

“They have a great really strong board that cares tremendously,” she said. “I love my supervisor. They’re always available to support anybody.”

Despite how many children CASA has helped over the years, there is more work to be done, with children facing new obstacles every day.

Along with poverty and homelessness, Pivovarnik said the greatest challenges facing kids now are mental health struggles in the wake of COVID-19 and educational issues.

Still, with an ever-expanding list of advocates and strong community support, Pivovarnik said the organization is prepared to face those challenges and more.

“It makes me very hopeful for the future of CASA.”