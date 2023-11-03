🔊 Listen to this

John Quattrocchi, left, Scott Skammer and Colleen Logan, Secretary for The Circle Centre for the Arts, enjoy samplings from local vendors during Thursday night’s ‘Fine Taste Fine Art’ event at The Circle Centre for the Arts.

Shawn Terry, left, Madison Phillips, Rebekah Rowles, Chef David Pembleton, Brian Boston, Sam Clayton, Juelisa Hines and Marah Olivieri, of the Luzerne County Community College Culinary Institute, pose for a photo in between handing out baked goods and hors d’oeuvres during Thursday night’s ‘Fine Taste Fine Art’ event at The Circle Centre for the Arts.

Chelsea Slocomb, of The Atrium, takes a break from passing out samples to pose for a photo during Thursday night’s ‘Fine Taste Fine Art’ event at The Circle Centre for the Arts.

WILKES-BARRE — The Circle Centre for the Arts showcased some of the best food, drinks and artwork the area has to offer on Thursday night.

The centre, which is home to the Wyoming Valley Art League, hosted its ninth-annual “Fine Taste Fine Art” event, drawing in over 200 people eager to taste test while admiring art work from local artists.

Exhibits featuring original art from league members and guest artists adorned the walls, showcasing the best the league has to offer in painting, drawing, photography, mixed media and sculpture. Each piece of art was available for purchase so that guests were able to take their favorite works home with them.

In addition to perusing the art-adorned walls, guests were also able to stop by over a dozen vendors offering samplings of their finest cuisines and beverages.

“With this event, the vendors have an opportunity to really showcase what they have to offer,” said Margaret Bryant, vice president of The Circle Centre for the Arts.

According to her, the night offers vendors a unique chance to reach potential customers who might not have otherwise had a chance to venture into their establishments.

“I love having everybody be able to come and taste what we have here because they might not go to, say, Abide Coffeehouse, Sugar Plum, The Mary Stegmaier Mansion or any of the other businesses we have here — and while they’re here they can taste test all of that good stuff,” Bryant said.

For vendors, the opportunity proves to be just that and then some.

“We do this event every year in order to help the art league raise funds to keep doing the great things they’re doing,” said Kim Klocko, who helped represent the Mary Stegmaier Mansion by offering an array of baked goods at the event.

“And it also helps us because we can meet different people and talk a little bit about what we do at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion,” she added.

Thursday’s event marks the centre’s major fundraiser of the year, with proceeds helping the centre’s mission to promote fellowship among artists, provide an outlet for artistic talent, sponsor programs of both local and out-of-town artists and foster an interest in art within the Greater Wyoming Valley and its environs.

And, according to Bryant, the event is just the beginning of the centre’s plan to bring the community together.

“We invite all people in to appreciate the arts, but we also want to bring more of the community inside and open the centre up to more ideas and collaborations too,” Bryant said.

“It’s almost like a neighborhood party in here, and that’s all we want,” she added.