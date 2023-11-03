🔊 Listen to this

WEST WYOMING — An argument led to a stabbing in a wooded area near Tripp Street in West Wyoming with a man being arrested for the assault in Forty Fort Thursday night.

Wyoming Area Regional Police responded to the wooded area for a reported stabbing at about 6:30 p.m. when officers encountered Neil Splendido with an injury to his thigh, according to court records.

Splendido was with his girlfriend in the woods when a verbal altercation took place with Joseph Bonczek, 29, court records say.

During the argument, Bonczek allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Splendido in the leg.

Bonczek and a woman with him fled the area.

Police received information that Bonczek was at a residence on Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort, where he was found inside a vehicle, court records say.

Bonczek allegedly told police he tossed the knife in the Susquehanna River.

Splendido was transported to an area hospital.

Bonczek, address listed as homeless, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Dixon in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and harassment. Bonczek was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail as Dixon deemed him a flight risk.